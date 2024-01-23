American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Price Performance
American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
