American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 82,011 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,371,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

