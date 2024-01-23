American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.93. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Superconductor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.