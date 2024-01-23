Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

