Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AMP opened at $387.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.73. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $388.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

