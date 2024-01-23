Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 793,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $66,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

