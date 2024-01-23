Analysts Set Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) PT at $47.51

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.51.

Several analysts recently commented on BIRK shares. Williams Trading initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $47.60 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

