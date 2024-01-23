Analysts Set Expectations for Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLYS. Roth Capital cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TLYS opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 818.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $689,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,223,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,478,466.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 315,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,087. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

