APA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 21,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 11,927 put options.

Institutional Trading of APA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

