Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

