Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.900- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Archer-Daniels-Midland also updated its FY23 guidance to above $6.90 EPS.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

