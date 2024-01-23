Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,037 shares of company stock valued at $56,194,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $266.59 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $270.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

