Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 75,002.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,328,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,037 shares of company stock worth $56,194,662. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $266.59 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $270.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

