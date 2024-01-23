Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 50,498 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AHH opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $62.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 222.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

