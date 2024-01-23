Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Ashland has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

