Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ashland worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ashland by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 139.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 824,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

