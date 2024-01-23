ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as $776.53 and last traded at $770.99, with a volume of 298194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $757.83.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASML Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $716.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.