ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as $776.53 and last traded at $770.99, with a volume of 298194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $757.83.
ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $716.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
