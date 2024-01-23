Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Baytex Energy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.20.

Shares of BTE opened at C$4.08 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

