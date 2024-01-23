Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.81). Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of C$108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEC. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 target price on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price target on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

KEC opened at C$10.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.67. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The stock has a market cap of C$472.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiwetinohk Energy

In other news, Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$55,920.00. Also, Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Company insiders own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

