Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
