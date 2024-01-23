Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

