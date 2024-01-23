Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Atlassian worth $53,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $245.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $253.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $64,445,449. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.35.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

