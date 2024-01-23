Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.97.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

