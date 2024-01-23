Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives C$44.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

BDGI opened at C$46.70 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.69.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,197 shares of company stock worth $125,445 and have sold 68,400 shares worth $2,728,875. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

