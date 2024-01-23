Bancorp (TBBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Bancorp has set its FY 2024 guidance at $4.25-$4.25 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts have commented on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

