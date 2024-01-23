Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

