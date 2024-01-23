Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

