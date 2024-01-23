Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 16,768 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,932 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the software’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 201.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,120 shares of the software’s stock worth $115,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,401 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $88.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -419.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $418,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock valued at $16,782,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

