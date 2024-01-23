Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.