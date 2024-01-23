Bank7 (BSVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $235.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Bank7

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,472 over the last three months. 44.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank7 by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank7 by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank7

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.