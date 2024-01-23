BayCom (BCML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

BayCom Price Performance

BCML opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. BayCom has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.73.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

About BayCom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BayCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BayCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BayCom by 12.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BayCom by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BayCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

