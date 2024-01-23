BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

