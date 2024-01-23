Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Daren John Morris Buys 7,000 Shares

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,428.21).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Daren John Morris purchased 3,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,190 ($6,594.66).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daren John Morris bought 200,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £384,000 ($487,928.84).

On Friday, December 1st, Daren John Morris purchased 32,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £62,075 ($78,875.48).

On Wednesday, November 8th, Daren John Morris purchased 2,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £3,560 ($4,523.51).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Daren John Morris bought 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($231,257.94).

Big Technologies Price Performance

Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.87. Big Technologies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.81). The stock has a market cap of £342.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,758.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 345 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

