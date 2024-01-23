Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Performance

LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 439.40, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 1-year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

Get Blackstone Loan Financing alerts:

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.