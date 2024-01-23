Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,826,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $15,759,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

