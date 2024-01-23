Brokers Issue Forecasts for Montage Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Montage Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02).

Montage Gold Company Profile

Shares of CVE MAU opened at C$0.75 on Monday. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

