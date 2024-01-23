Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BTX opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

