Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.