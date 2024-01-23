Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,575 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,244,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 228,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 208,066 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after acquiring an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after buying an additional 178,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

