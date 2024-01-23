California BanCorp (CALB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect California BanCorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

California BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of CALB opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.96. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Featured Stories

