California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 25,138 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $52,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

