California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,576 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Cummins worth $63,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

