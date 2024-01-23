California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 49,596 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $47,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $131.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

