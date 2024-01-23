California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $44,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ARW opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.