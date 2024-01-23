California Public Employees Retirement System Has $47.37 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,911 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $47,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

