California Public Employees Retirement System Has $62.39 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,908 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $62,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.3 %

EXR stock opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

