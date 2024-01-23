California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of CoStar Group worth $58,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.2 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

