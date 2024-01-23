California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 153,570 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $60,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of WPC opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

