California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 15,437 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $56,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.65. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

