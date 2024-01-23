California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 269,362 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,362 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.42% of Albertsons Companies worth $55,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.