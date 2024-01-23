California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,135 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $49,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

