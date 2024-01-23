California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.59% of Amdocs worth $59,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Amdocs by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.8 %

Amdocs stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

